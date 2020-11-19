Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

LL Bean joins effort to get more children outdoors
Free the Z continues in Brewer Hannaford Parking Lot
20th annual ‘Free the Z’ turkey drive continues
Adam Jalbert, 32 of Caribou
Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night
Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.
Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award
16-year-old Skyler Manhart rolls out a pie crust.
Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank