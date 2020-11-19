Medway man sentenced for manslaughter after wife dies in crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A man from Medway pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges Thursday in a deadly crash that killed his wife.

As part of a plea agreement, 32-year-old Joshua Bell was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

He admitted he was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his truck in August of last year.

Bell was emotional throughout the hearing.

Police say he overcorrected while he was driving on I-95 near Lincoln, causing the truck to roll.

His wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell, was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Police say heroin and methamphetamine were found at the scene.

Bell’s attorney says Bell wanted to plead guilty from the beginning.

He adds Bell has gotten himself into treatment and is extremely remorseful.

”First and foremost, I’d like to express my deepest condolences most sincerest apologies,” said Bell. His attorney finished his statement after he became too emotional to continue reading it.

“The parents of Ms. Bell said they had talked over the weekend regarding an impact statement. they both decided what they wanted the defendant to know was how greatly this death had impacted them, the loss of their daughter,” said Marianne Lynch, Penobscot County District Attorney.

Bell was also sentenced to four years probation and his license is also suspended for a decade.

