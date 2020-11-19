Maine surpasses 200K initial state unemployment claims since March

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor has surpassed 200,000 initial claims for the state unemployment program since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Department says it has handled about 200,800 claims from March 15th to November 14th, 2020.

Over the same time in 2019, fewer than 20,000 such claims came in.

Nearly 2,000 initial claims were filed for state unemployment insurance last week. Another roughly 300 were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

About 11,800 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment, with another 13,900 under PUA.

In all, weekly certifications have surpassed 2.8 million since March.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 14 (WABI)

Weekly certification filings for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program reached 13,900.

The Department reports 2,200 weekly certifications were filed for state the Extended Benefit program, which ended on November 14th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.