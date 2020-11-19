Advertisement

Maine surpasses 200K initial state unemployment claims since March

The Department of Labor handled fewer than 20K for same time period in 2019
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 14
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 14(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor has surpassed 200,000 initial claims for the state unemployment program since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Department says it has handled about 200,800 claims from March 15th to November 14th, 2020.

Over the same time in 2019, fewer than 20,000 such claims came in.

Nearly 2,000 initial claims were filed for state unemployment insurance last week. Another roughly 300 were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

About 11,800 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment, with another 13,900 under PUA.

In all, weekly certifications have surpassed 2.8 million since March.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 14
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Nov. 14(WABI)

Weekly certification filings for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program reached 13,900.

The Department reports 2,200 weekly certifications were filed for state the Extended Benefit program, which ended on November 14th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Governor Mills addressing the people of Maine during Wednesday’s briefing asking people to take...
Is it necessary? Gov. Mills asks Mainers to use caution during Thanksgiving

Latest News

Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Town employees and local businesses took part in the video.
Twelve Days of Christmas takes on new meaning in Kennebunkport due to COVID-19
THE TWELVE DAYS OF COVID CHRISTMAS
covid Christmas
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board
Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board