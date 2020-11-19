Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - State health officials say anyone who may have visited the Pat’s Pizza in Dover-Foxcroft last Wednesday should be aware one of the workers there was infected with hepatitis A.

According to the Maine CDC, the worker handled food at the restaurant while infectious on November 11th.

They say anyone who ate there on that day may be at risk for being infected with the illness.

They are urged to call their doctor about being vaccinated by November 25th.

There is a 14-day window during which vaccine can reduce the likelihood of illness.

This includes anyone who had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pick-up of food from the restaurant.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected.

Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.

For more information on hepatitis A visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm

