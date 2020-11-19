Advertisement

LL Bean joins effort to get more children outdoors

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - L.L. Bean is teaming up with the National Wildlife Federation to launch a new program to encourage children to spend more time outdoors.

The program is called The Green Hour. The goal is to get children to go from screen time to green time.

Each week, children are provided with a seasonal activity aimed at getting them outside.

We’ll be launching new activities every week, and we think it will really encourage families, kiddos, siblings to spend more time and have fun together outside, especially as the weather starts turning,” L.L. Bean Director of Brand Engagement Kathryn Pratt said.

The hope is the program will lead to more structured leisure time for children as well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

Free the Z continues in Brewer Hannaford Parking Lot
20th annual ‘Free the Z’ turkey drive continues
Adam Jalbert, 32 of Caribou
Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night
Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.
Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award
16-year-old Skyler Manhart rolls out a pie crust.
Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank