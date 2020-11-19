LL Bean joins effort to get more children outdoors

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - L.L. Bean is teaming up with the National Wildlife Federation to launch a new program to encourage children to spend more time outdoors.

The program is called The Green Hour. The goal is to get children to go from screen time to green time.

Each week, children are provided with a seasonal activity aimed at getting them outside.

We’ll be launching new activities every week, and we think it will really encourage families, kiddos, siblings to spend more time and have fun together outside, especially as the weather starts turning,” L.L. Bean Director of Brand Engagement Kathryn Pratt said.

The hope is the program will lead to more structured leisure time for children as well.

