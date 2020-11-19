Advertisement

José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of ‘Feliz Navidad’

FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute...
FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert on March 13, 2019, in Washington. Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version.

It features Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more. Michael Bolton, CNCO and Patricia Manterola are among the 30 acts who teamed up remotely for the reimagined track.

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he wanted the song’s catchy but minimalist lyrics to unite people. But he never imagined it would become a holiday standard.

Feliciano is also hosting a Dec. 20 concert featuring the tune and his versions of other Christmas carols. It will be livestreamed from his Connecticut home.

