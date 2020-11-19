Hunting and fishing licenses have increased due to the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A lot of folks who have been cooped up at home during the pandemic are looking for ways to enjoy the safety and solitude of the great outdoors.

That appears to be part of the reason why more people are getting hunting and fishing licenses.

It’s also a chance to put your own food on the table.

In Maine, resident hunters have increased by almost 9-percent, while non-resident hunters are up by almost 8-percent. 7.6%.

If you’re looking to get a hunting license, you need to complete a hunter’s safety course if you didn’t have a license last year.

”People are seeing hunting as a way to almost shop locally and provide their family with some great tasting, free range, chemical free meat that will feed their family for most of the year,” says Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

People have a little more time right now because of everything going on in the world. So, they’re taking the time to get outside, not gather in groups and having that time alone in the woods,” said Byron Dill, Owner of Dill’s Outdoors.

If you’d like to buy a fishing or hunting license or complete the hunter safety course, you can do so online at mefishwildlife.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.