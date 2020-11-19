Advertisement

Gov. Mills implements curfew for restaurants, other Maine businesses due to COVID-19 surge

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced that she is imposing a curfew for many Maine businesses, including restaurants, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Mills said that beginning Friday and lasting through Dec. 6, all outdoor and indoor amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, and businesses that provide seated food and drink service, including social clubs, restaurants and bars and tasting rooms currently open for outdoor service, will close for the night by 9 p.m.

The governor said the limit on hours is being implemented to limit extended social gatherings as more students and family members return to Maine for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mills said her actions are similar to other measures implemented in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and New York.

“This targeted and temporary step will reduce extended gatherings while keeping the businesses open. Other steps may be necessary in the coming weeks if we do not get this virus under control. I ask all Maine people, please wear your face covering, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid hosting or attending gatherings with friends and loved ones unless it is absolutely necessary. Returning to normal life sometime next year first requires us to survive the holidays this year,” Mills said.

The governor said her administration is working with the Maine Attorney General’s Office to provide guidance to businesses on the current public health protocols and their right to enforce them.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor

Latest News

Resident and non-resident hunting licenses have increased
Hunting and fishing licenses have increased due to the pandemic
TV5 spoke with Bangor’s Public Health Director about ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Safe Thanksgiving requires open mind, creativity
Mulligan pleads not guilty
East Millinocket man pleads not guilty to manslaughter
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
52 more Walgreens to offer rapid COVID-19 tests in Maine
Safety tips
Safe Thanksgiving