Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine

Latest News

USDA provides federal grant for specialty crop industry
AAA expects fewer travelers for Thanksgiving holiday
Bangor Orchestra returns in 2021 online.
Bangor Symphony Orchestra moves online for 2021.
U.S Capitol
Senator King introduces bill to fix a provision in the CARES Act
Bangor's holiday tree arrives in West Market Square
Bangor’s holiday tree arrives at West Market Square