East Millinocket man pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Defense attorney says shooting was accidental.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket man plead not guilty to manslaughter in a Bangor courtroom Thursday morning.

45-year-old Jason Mulligan was arrested after a police standoff in March.

Police say Mulligan had barricaded himself inside a home in Millinocket.

When they finally got inside, they found 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey, who had been shot.

Pelkey died at the hospital a few days later.

In court Thursday, Mulligan’s attorney said it was an accidental shooting.

He says Mulligan went to the home to do drugs.

He fell asleep and when he woke up his drugs had been stolen.

An argument ensued which led up to the shooting.

“That’s when Mr. Mulligan got thrown down the stairs by two grown men,” said defense attorney David Bate. “At that point he drew his gun. It looks very much like the gun went off unintentionally when the gun was struck by the 2 x 4.”

“Mr. Pelkey did strike Mr. Mulligan with the 2 x 4 and the gun did discharge,” explained Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea. “However, the gun only discharges if the hammer had been caulked, which the defendant acknowledged doing and having one finger on the trigger.”

Mulligan is facing several charges from separate incidents which were not addressed in court today.

He’s being held on $25K bail.

A court date for his next appearance in court has not yet been set.

