Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor

Latest News

Resident and non-resident hunting licenses have increased
Hunting and fishing licenses have increased due to the pandemic
TV5 spoke with Bangor’s Public Health Director about ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Safe Thanksgiving requires open mind, creativity
Mulligan pleads not guilty
East Millinocket man pleads not guilty to manslaughter
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
52 more Walgreens to offer rapid COVID-19 tests in Maine