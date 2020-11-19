Bangor’s holiday tree arrives at West Market Square
It’s a 41-foot tall tree from Glenburn, donated by Dan Sprague.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s holiday tree has arrived!
Bangor Public Works crews were there to put it into place Thursday morning at its home in West Market Square.
We caught up with a family who just moved here from Maryland.
They’re excited to get into the holiday spirit!
”It’s going to be magical! I don’t have to buy one because we have this beautiful big tree in our front yard,” said Bangor resident, Jamie Longworth.
“This was something that probably no matter what’s going on, people do Christmas,” said Daniel Sprague. They don’t skip it!”
The Rotary Club of Bangor will add decorations to the city’s holiday tree on Saturday, December 5th as an official kickoff to this year’s “2020 Festival of Lights Community Competition.”
