Bangor’s holiday tree arrives at West Market Square

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s holiday tree has arrived!

It’s a 41-foot tall tree from Glenburn, donated by Dan Sprague.

Bangor Public Works crews were there to put it into place Thursday morning at its home in West Market Square.

We caught up with a family who just moved here from Maryland.

They’re excited to get into the holiday spirit!

”It’s going to be magical! I don’t have to buy one because we have this beautiful big tree in our front yard,” said Bangor resident, Jamie Longworth.

“This was something that probably no matter what’s going on, people do Christmas,” said Daniel Sprague. They don’t skip it!”

The Rotary Club of Bangor will add decorations to the city’s holiday tree on Saturday, December 5th as an official kickoff to this year’s “2020 Festival of Lights Community Competition.”

“The Holiday Tree in downtown Bangor is an important tradition, which we are happy to keep alive even in these challenging times. We look forward to seeing families come to see the lights downtown in a way that is safe and accessible. The City is grateful to Dan Sprague for the donation of the tree that will grace West Market Square during this holiday season.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.