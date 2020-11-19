Bangor Symphony Orchestra moves online for 2021.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back, virtually.

Five performances are scheduled for next year between February and June, all of them will be online.

As a thank you to supporters, the Orchestra will have a free chamber music concert online this Sunday afternoon at 2:45.

Digital subscriptions are now on sale at watch.bangorsymphony.org.

You can also find a link to Sunday’s show at the same site.

