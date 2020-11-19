Bangor Symphony Orchestra moves online for 2021.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back, virtually.
Five performances are scheduled for next year between February and June, all of them will be online.
As a thank you to supporters, the Orchestra will have a free chamber music concert online this Sunday afternoon at 2:45.
Digital subscriptions are now on sale at watch.bangorsymphony.org.
You can also find a link to Sunday’s show at the same site.
