Advertisement

Bangor Symphony Orchestra moves online for 2021.

Bangor Orchestra returns in 2021 online.
Bangor Orchestra returns in 2021 online.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back, virtually.

Five performances are scheduled for next year between February and June, all of them will be online.

As a thank you to supporters, the Orchestra will have a free chamber music concert online this Sunday afternoon at 2:45.

Digital subscriptions are now on sale at watch.bangorsymphony.org.

You can also find a link to Sunday’s show at the same site.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine

Latest News

USDA provides federal grant for specialty crop industry
AAA expects fewer travelers for Thanksgiving holiday
U.S Capitol
Senator King introduces bill to fix a provision in the CARES Act
Bangor's holiday tree arrives in West Market Square
Bangor’s holiday tree arrives at West Market Square