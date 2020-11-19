Advertisement

Bangor mom takes snow day petition to school board

In October, the Bangor School District decided to do away with snow days.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Elizabeth Bushnell talked about her petition with nearly 200 signatures.

Bushnell shared her thoughts at Wednesday’s meeting.

Bushnell said, ”The kids need this one thing to say the same. Almost everything About their daily lives at school has changed. They’ve had so much taken away from them this year and somethings they will never have the chance to experience again.”

The School Board Committee will take a look at the proposal.

Bushnell says other schools in the Greater Bangor area have decided to keep snow days.

Bangor School District Superintendent Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg tells us that using remote learning instead of canceling school provides better consistency for students and staff alike.

She said that students who are remote learning still have the opportunity to get outside and play.

She also added that school could still be canceled in the face of an extreme weather event, so snow days still exist but might be less common.

