Another death and 217 new cases of coronavirus in Maine

More than 600 people currently hospitalized with virus in our state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases topping the two hundred mark in Maine.

Also, another person died with Covid -190. And there are currently 613 people hospitalized with the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 217 cases overnight.

That brings the total number of cases in our state to 9,734.

Of those, 2,160 are considered active cases.

The death toll rises to 171.

7,403 people have recovered from coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.
Current coronavirus statistics in Maine for Thursday, November 19th.(WABI TV)

