AAA expects fewer travelers for Thanksgiving holiday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fewer people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year because of the pandemic.

AAA estimates a drop of more than 9% in New England, the largest drop in travel since the 2008 recession which caused a 28% decrease at Thanksgiving.

Holiday air travel is expected to be the hardest hit with an estimated decrease of 47%.

Travel by car has a projected decrease of about 3%.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.