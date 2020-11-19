Advertisement

AAA expects fewer travelers for Thanksgiving holiday

(KOLN)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fewer people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year because of the pandemic.

AAA estimates a drop of more than 9% in New England, the largest drop in travel since the 2008 recession which caused a 28% decrease at Thanksgiving.

Holiday air travel is expected to be the hardest hit with an estimated decrease of 47%.

Travel by car has a projected decrease of about 3%.

