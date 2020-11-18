Veazie music teacher looking to share gift of music with students

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) -Have any musical instruments lying around in good condition - that you don’t use anymore?

Maybe consider giving back to the community.

Michael Arell teaches music at Veazie Community School.

He’s looking for all kinds of instruments to meet his mission of making sure students who want to learn how to play music have one.

Even though this pandemic has changed music classes to online, his goal stays the same.

Michael Arell said, “has not changed the mission or the philosophy of making sure that music is open to all students, it’s an inclusive program that no one’s excluded based on any sort of reason, whether that’s educational needs whether that’s financial needs, anything like that.”

Arell started this mission a year ago and has gotten more than 30 instrument donations.

Some even coming from California, Utah, and Wisconsin.

You can contact Arell at marell@veaziecs.org or contact Veazie Community School at 947-6573 to donate.

