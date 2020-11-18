Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shephard Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A teenager from Dedham is hoping to fill your belly and in turn fill others.

Who doesn’t love pie at Thanksgiving? That’s what 16-year-old Sklyer Manhart is banking on. She says, “We’re doing apple, pecan, blueberry, pumpkin, and tollhouse.”

At $20 per pie, this young baker is hoping to feed you pie and feed others at the same time.

“All the proceeds are going to Good Shepherd Food Bank. They help get food to families in Maine which is really important this season because about one in eight families don’t have enough to eat this season,” says Manhart.

Manhart baked pies last year for local homeless shelters and her family. But this year, she felt the need to do more for families in need. She says, “They are lacking a lot of funds, and a lot of fundraisers that would usually be happening this time of year were cancelled.”

She has a hefty goal of selling at least 100 pies. An employee at Fork and Spoon in downtown Bangor, Manhart has a whole team to support her. Owner Elisabeth Dean says, “When I heard about it, I just realized that we could really expand her efforts. So, the entire staff here at Fork and Spoon is behind her, and we’re all volunteering our time to help her.”

Orders are already pouring in. What if she gets orders for more than 100 pies? “We’re going to keep going. 100 is the goal, so I hope we get there, but if it goes past that, it would be really awesome,” she says.

This teenager says her pies could fill your belly and the bellies of those less fortunate, which in turn fills her heart. “I just feel really fortunate. My family hasn’t been hit too hard during corona. We’re doing really well, so I was feeling really lucky, and I wanted to do something for people who aren’t so lucky,” says Manhart.

To order one of Manhart’s pies, you can call Fork and Spoon, or order online.

Ordering ends Saturday.

Pick-up is next Wednesday.

