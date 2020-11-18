State announces guidelines for ski areas indoor activities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ski season traditionally starts next week in Maine. Resorts always plan to open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Governor Janet Mills administration announced its Coronavirus spread prevention guide today for indoor activities at Maine ski areas.

The National Ski Areas Association has already developed guidelines to safely operate ski areas outdoor activities.

“Ski Well, Be Well” basically says leave your neck gaiter on, ski apart, sit apart on chairlifts, and keep distance in ticket and lift lines. Otherwise, it’s a fairly safe winter activity.

“Skiing in Maine is a great opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “We look forward to safely welcoming skiers to our many ski areas this winter.”

