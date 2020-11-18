Small fire in Brewer damages exterior of counseling center
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A counseling center on center street in Brewer caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
The back entrance of Higher Ground Services, a counseling and case management organization, was seen burning.
The owner of the building tells us no one was injured and the interior remains undamaged.
He said he suspected a cigarette that wasn’t properly extinguished was the cause.
He said he’s thankful for the quick response of local firefighters.
