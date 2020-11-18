Small fire in Brewer damages exterior of counseling center

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A counseling center on center street in Brewer caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The back entrance of Higher Ground Services, a counseling and case management organization, was seen burning.

The owner of the building tells us no one was injured and the interior remains undamaged.

He said he suspected a cigarette that wasn’t properly extinguished was the cause.

He said he’s thankful for the quick response of local firefighters.

