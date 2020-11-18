Advertisement

Small fire in Brewer damages exterior of counseling center

Fire at Higher Ground Services
Fire at Higher Ground Services(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A counseling center on center street in Brewer caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The back entrance of Higher Ground Services, a counseling and case management organization, was seen burning.

The owner of the building tells us no one was injured and the interior remains undamaged.

He said he suspected a cigarette that wasn’t properly extinguished was the cause.

He said he’s thankful for the quick response of local firefighters.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

Adam Jalbert, 32 of Caribou
Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night
Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.
Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award
16-year-old Skyler Manhart rolls out a pie crust.
Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shephard Food Bank
John De St. Croix argued against his life sentence Wednesday in Maine's highest court.
Man convicted of murder after setting truck on fire argues against life sentence