Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rape Response Services was this year’s recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.

A component of Penquis, the organization serves Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

They offer support, education, and preventative services to those in the community.

Rape Response Services was nominated by the Maine Sheriff’s Association for the award in part because of the organization’s work with the incarcerated population at the Penobscot County Jail.

”Last year, this tremendous dedicated group conducted 35 sessions in the jail visiting with over 400 individuals, 21 who continue to receive additional services upon their release,” says Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

“We saw an improvement. We saw people begin to connect with the advocates that provide the service and reach out to us to disclose about assault and past trauma that had happened to them,” says RRS Program Manager Amanda Chambers.

Sheriff Troy Morton says the organization has achieved its goal of providing hope and support to over 150 female inmates at Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.