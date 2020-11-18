Advertisement

Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award

Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.
Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rape Response Services was this year’s recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.

A component of Penquis, the organization serves Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

They offer support, education, and preventative services to those in the community.

Rape Response Services was nominated by the Maine Sheriff’s Association for the award in part because of the organization’s work with the incarcerated population at the Penobscot County Jail.

”Last year, this tremendous dedicated group conducted 35 sessions in the jail visiting with over 400 individuals, 21 who continue to receive additional services upon their release,” says Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

“We saw an improvement. We saw people begin to connect with the advocates that provide the service and reach out to us to disclose about assault and past trauma that had happened to them,” says RRS Program Manager Amanda Chambers.

Sheriff Troy Morton says the organization has achieved its goal of providing hope and support to over 150 female inmates at Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

16-year-old Skyler Manhart rolls out a pie crust.
Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shephard Food Bank
They hope to raise money for 75,000 meals between now and December 31st.
Maine Credit Unions launch holiday fundraiser to combat hunger
Alfond Youth and Community Center
Alfond Youth and Community Center prepares for annual Thanksgiving dinner
Maine Cabin Masters host food drive for the Augusta Food Bank.
Maine Cabin Masters help give back to local community