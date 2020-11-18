Orono Police investigate death threats towards Islamic girl walking home from school

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was right along Main Street in Orono that in the late afternoon on November 5th, police say a teenage girl wearing a hijab was walking her brother home from school.

That’s when a car drove by with four white males in their late teens to early twenties shouting death threats at the two of them.

“And she believes the driver yelled out the window something threatening about shooting her. She didn’t get a plate number or more of a description, it happened so suddenly,” said Chief of Police Joshua Ewing.

Unfortunately for police, Ewing says there’s not much more to go off of.

There were no other witnesses to the incident and the nearby Leadbetter’s wasn’t able to see it on a security camera.

“I’m glad there hasn’t been further reports, but it kind of leaves this one hanging in the wind and we don’t really have any way to pursue it,” says Ewing.

Last week officials in Orono posted a letter on the town’s website.

“Posted by the town was a collaborative effort between us and the University of Maine to denounce that type of behavior. We are working directly with the them to try and improve the relationship with communities of color and communities that are traditionally considered oppressed,” says Ewing.

Although there are no suspects, the University of Maine hopes the incident sparks conversation.

“We can say that yeah this was bad, of course we say that this is bad. How do we engage the town and figure out how to prevent such things from happening again,” says Anila Karunakar, Director for the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Maine.

“Expressing that kind of hate is hurtful and causes the negative effect that they probably intended. And if we can stop it we will,” says Ewing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.