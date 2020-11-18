One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington woman was killed and a Norridgewock man critically injured, after a crash in Norridgewock Tuesday night.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Sally Mckinley,85, was on Route 139 around 7:15 in the evening.

She reportedly collided head on with another vehicle driven by, Joshau Savage,31, of Norridgewock.

Authorities say McKinley died on impact.

Savage was taken to a local hospital then flown to Bangor. He was listed in critical condition at last report.

Mckinley’s son, William McKinley,57, was also taken to the hospital for rib and wrist injuries.

Authorities say Savage was not wearing a seatbelt. Both McKinley and her son were.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated.

