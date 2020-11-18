Advertisement

Nurse Med Lab Scientists finalize contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital

The agreement was ratified on Monday.
The workers recently delivered a Petition of No Confidence against Rod Boula demanding his termination.(Gray tv)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -Nurse Med Lab Scientists have finalized a contract agreement with Calais Regional Hospital.

That’s according to the Maine State Nurses Association’s Lead Labor Representative.

The agreement was ratified on Monday.

Last week, workers threatened to go on strike if a new contract wasn’t reached.

We’re told it took more than two years to reach this point.

Todd Ricker, Lead Labor Representative MSNA/NNOC/NNU, said, "In the end, I just think we are really happy that we came to an agreement that protects the employees and protects the patients and protects the hospital and allows the hospital to continue operating to continue being the critical resource that it is to the community.”

We’re told the technical unit is still under contract negotiations with Calais Regional Hospital.

There are 12 people in that unit.

An MSNA representative tells us that process has been encouraging.

Workers recently delivered a Petition of No Confidence against hospital CEO Rod Boula demanding his termination.

At this time, there’s no indication from the union whether the petition has been withdrawn.

