New bill would give disabled veterans free access to national parks

Acadia National Cemetery dedication ceremony
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bill cosponsored by Senator Susan Collins will give disabled American veterans free access to U.S. National Parks.

The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act cleared the House of Representatives today.

The bill will amend a 2-THOUSAND FOUR act that awarded lifetime passes only to veterans who were permanently disbaled.

This bill will make all veterans with a service-connected disability eligible for a free lifetime pass.

It now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

