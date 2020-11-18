Advertisement

Man convicted of murder after setting truck on fire argues against life sentence

In January John De St. Croix was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for murder.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man who set fire to a delivery truck in Bangor, killing two people inside, argued against his life sentence today in Maine’s highest court.

In January John De St. Croix was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for murder.

His lawyers say the court erred in setting the basic sentence which led to his life sentence.

They’re asking the Maine Supreme Court for clarification on whether the jury determined the murders to be premeditated or depraved indifference.

More than two years ago, 43-year-old Michael Bridges, and 36-year-old Desiree York were sleeping in the back of a delivery truck in Penobscot Plaza.

De St. Croix set the truck on fire and walked away, while Bridges and York were locked inside.

”The court basically usurped the power of the jury by determining that the defendant was guilty of knowing and intentional murder when we simply do not know that,” said Jeremy Pratt, an attorney for De St. Croix

“By his own admission, this was not a spontaneous act, by his own admission he set this fire intending to harm if not outright kill at least one of those victims,” said Lara Nomani, an attorney representing the state of Maine.

De St. Croix was also convicted of arson and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The high court is now reviewing the case before issuing a ruling.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

