Maine Mariners announce season canceled due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that this coming season has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ECHL said each of the six teams in the North Division, including the Mariners, decided to suspend their seasons under the league’s COVID-19 policy.

All teams are planning to return for the 2021-2022 season, the league said.

“With the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the increasing rates in our region, and after consulting with local officials, we did not see a clear path toward hosting fans at Mariners games. We want to thank our fans for their passion and loyalty as we continue to navigate returning to the ice. The future for this franchise is bright, and we are already making exciting plans for the 2021-22 season,” Maine Mariners Vice President of Hockey Operations Danny Briere said.

Because of the decision, all players on the Mariners and the other five teams are free agents, effective immediately.

