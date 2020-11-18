Advertisement

Maine Credit Unions launch holiday fundraiser to combat hunger

Nov. 18, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine Credit Unions work year round to raise money to end hunger in the state.

They want to make sure every Mainer is fed this holiday season.

That’s why they have launched a new fundraising initiative.

They hope to raise money for 75,000 meals between now and December 31st.

Money will go to different efforts the credit unions all over the state are organizing.

Officials know this has been a difficult year for everyone and holiday gatherings will most likely be smaller for most than in the past.

They’re asking folks to considering giving back to those in need in their communities.

”So, pay it forward. You were probably planning to spend a certain amount any way, you can still feed that many people, it’s just going to be a little different and perhaps it’s going to be a little more meaningful,” Jennifer Burke, Public Affairs & Communications Manager.

If you’d like to donate head to any credit union in Maine.

You can also go to campaignforendinghunger.org to donate.

