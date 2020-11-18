Advertisement

Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases

Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting another four COVID-19 related deaths today. Two of the deaths are in York County, one is in Knox County and another in Kennebec County.

The number of people who have died with the coronavirus in Maine is now 170, including 23 this month alone.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 158 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today.

The overall case count is now 9,519. Active cases stand at 2,120. Recoveries are up 204 to 7,229.

There are 29 COVID-19 patients are in critical care, a new high since the Maine CDC began tracking the data in March.

COVID-19 by Maine county, updated Nov. 18
COVID-19 by Maine county, updated Nov. 18

Every county except Aroostook and Knox are seeing new cases today.

Piscataquis, the county with the fewest overall cases, is reporting four more. Seven cases are active there.

Cumberland and York counties are reporting 31 and 30 new cases, respectively.

Penobscot County has 17 new cases, Kennebec County has 16 new cases and Hancock County has 11 new cases.

