Maine CDC on data from increased safety protocols two weeks ago

Signs from across the globe that can give hope.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Wednesday, it has been two weeks since the Mills Administration increased restrictions and safety protocols across the state.

Knowing that the virus commonly takes two weeks to manifest, head of the Maine CDC was asked about what he’s seeing across the state currently.

Dr. Nirav Shah said that on a day when 4 Mainers pass away and the case count continues to rise it is hard to take away any positive signs in the state.

However, there are signs from across the globe that can give hope.

“Data that comes from a study in Kansas at the county level on mask wearing,” said Shah. “Papers that the CDC published around the experience in Arizona and Delaware that suggest that lowering gathering limits have an impact. To say nothing of more recent evidence from Belgium, from Ireland and France which also installed similar measures and started to see it plateauing and at least in France a downturn in the number of cases.”

He adds that this all provides solid scientific reasoning to stay the course and follow recommended safety guidelines.

