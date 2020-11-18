Maine Cabin Masters help give back to local community

Advertisement

They are hosting a food drive for the Augusta Food Bank.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - The folks from the TV show Maine Cabin Masters are helping give back to the local community.

They are hosting a drive through food drive this Friday from one to four P-M at the Kennebec Cabin Company in Manchester.

They will be collecting non-perishable items and monetary donations for the Augusta Food Bank.

The Cabin Masters will be around to meet and greet donors with social distancing guidelines in place.

”We’ve been given the wonderful opportunity to be able to reach so many people, so we’d like to use that gift we’ve been given, this voice we have, to try to reach out to as many people as we can and provide to our hometown,” said Cabin Master Ryan Eldridge. “We wouldn’t be where we are right now without these people too, so anything we can do to give back really means the world to us.”

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars and wear masks.

For more information on how to donate you can visit their website.

