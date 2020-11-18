Advertisement

Is it necessary? Gov. Mills asks Mainers to use caution during Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, the Governor asked that Mainers make difficult decisions.
Governor Mills addressing the people of Maine during Wednesday’s briefing asking people to take...
Governor Mills addressing the people of Maine during Wednesday's briefing asking people to take stock of what's important ahead of the approaching holiday.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills addressing the people of Maine during Wednesday’s briefing asking people to take stock of what’s important ahead of the approaching holiday.

With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, the Governor asked that Mainers make difficult decisions.

She says that it is important to remember that this year is unlike any other.

“As you make your own plans for Thanksgiving please consider whether any in person gathering is at all necessary,” said Governor Mills. “Not as fun and comforting and traditional, but whether it’s necessary in this time this year. And if you think it is absolutely necessary, how can you make it safer.”

Mills adds that those difficult decisions extend to travel.

Asking is it necessary to even make that trip to the store in person to buy an extra ingredient.

Let alone, traveling out of state to visit family because that is what you have done in years past.

