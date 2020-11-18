Gusty Wind & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The breezy and cold conditions will continue this afternoon. As drier air continues to move in, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the daylight hours. Temperatures will top off in the 20 to low 30s for highs. The northwest wind will continue to gust to 25-30 MPH at times this afternoon, making it feel like it’s in the single numbers and teens at times. The wind is expected to become light and variable tonight and with clear to partly cloudy skies expected, temperatures will be very cold tonight with overnight lows dropping to the single numbers to around 10° across the north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Clouds will move into the area Thursday as a warm front approaches. We may see a few snow showers mainly north of Bangor as well otherwise expect a cold and quiet day Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit better Thursday as the wind shifts around to the south/southwest. Highs on Thursday will reach the 30s to low 40s for most spots. The warm front will move through the state Thursday night and early Friday. Milder, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Friday will still feature a fair amount of cloudiness but temperatures will get back to the 40s to near 50° for highs to end out the work week. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 23°-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 8°-18°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

