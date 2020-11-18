Foxcroft and Searsport announce new basketball coaches

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - John Cornett is named Foxcroft Academy head girls basketball coach. He took over the boys soccer head coaching job this fall as well. former girls hoops coach Blake Smith stepped down in the offseason.

After UMaine Machias shutdown athletics this year, we had a very sad interview with Clippers basketball coach Troy Alley. Today he is the new head boys basketball coach at Searsport. The Vikings made the official announcement on social media. Alley has 26 years of coaching experience. The son of hall of fame coach Ordie Alley. Happy to see coach has found that new hoops home.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.