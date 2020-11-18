Central Maine Power ranks last in survey of businesses

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s largest electric utility ranks at the bottom for the third consecutive year in a national survey of business customers.

CMP came in last place on J.D. Power’s survey of business customers of 88 electric utilities.

J.D. Power also ranked CMP last in a similar survey of residential customers last year.

CMP was at the top of the list in 2013, when it got the best score among midsize electric utilities in the East.

That was before the utility botched the rollout of a new billing system.

The company is also facing criticism over a $1 billion transmission line in western Maine.

