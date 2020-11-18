Advertisement

Central Maine Power customers to see lower supply rates next year

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Thursday that Central Maine Power customers will see lower supply rates next year.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Thursday that Central Maine Power customers will see lower supply rates next year.

The decrease amounts to nearly a 12% reduction in the supply portion for residential and small business customers.

CMP customers can expect to save, on average, $4.70 per month.

The Maine PUC said medium class customers will also see an average decrease of about 12%, meaning a medium-sized business using 20,000 kWh a month will see savings of approximately $2,000 annually.

These decreases do not apply to customers who purchase their own electricity supply in the market.

Those who do not purchase electricity from a supplier of their choosing will receive standard offer supply by default.

Multiple bidders submitted sealed proposals in the commission’s annual competitive process for setting standard offer electricity supply prices. The standard offer accounts for approximately 50% of sales in CMP’s service area and about 40% of the customer bill.

The pricing for CMP customers is summarized in the chart below and affects only those customers who receive standard offer supply service.

