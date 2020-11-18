Advertisement

Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31

Sailings will resume first in Florida
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of January.

The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a news release.

The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.

Cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego are canceled through the end of February.

Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Mask Mandate
Bangor businesses react to city enforcing state mask mandate

Latest News

Wreaths rest on headstones in Arlington National Cemetery following the Wreath Across America...
Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
A flag sits just north of a new section of the border structure, behind, Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Hurricane Iota’s destruction coming into focus in Nicaragua