Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Caribou Monday night.
Police say 32-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou was wanted for elevated aggravated assault.
Police say they were called to a home on Sweden Street for two men acting strangely on the porch
We’re told when officers arrived, Jalbert took off.
Police say they found the other man, 28-year-old Codie Robbins, had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.
Robbins was flown to a Bangor hospital for his injuries.
