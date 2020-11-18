Advertisement

Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night

Adam Jalbert, 32 of Caribou
Adam Jalbert, 32 of Caribou(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Caribou Monday night.

Police say 32-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou was wanted for elevated aggravated assault.

Police say they were called to a home on Sweden Street for two men acting strangely on the porch

We’re told when officers arrived, Jalbert took off.

Police say they found the other man, 28-year-old Codie Robbins, had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.

Robbins was flown to a Bangor hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

Rape Response Services was this year's recipient of the 2020 Community Service Award.
Rape Response Services recipient of 2020 Community Service Award
16-year-old Skyler Manhart rolls out a pie crust.
Teen baker selling pies to benefit Good Shephard Food Bank
John De St. Croix argued against his life sentence Wednesday in Maine's highest court.
Man convicted of murder after setting truck on fire argues against life sentence
Maine CDC on data two weeks from increased restrictions
Maine CDC on data from increased safety protocols two weeks ago