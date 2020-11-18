Caribou man arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Caribou Monday night.

Police say 32-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou was wanted for elevated aggravated assault.

Police say they were called to a home on Sweden Street for two men acting strangely on the porch

We’re told when officers arrived, Jalbert took off.

Police say they found the other man, 28-year-old Codie Robbins, had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.

Robbins was flown to a Bangor hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.