Brewer City Council elects new mayor.

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The City of Brewer now has a new mayor.

Brewer City Councilors unanimously elected Michele Daniels during a meeting on Tuesday.

Daniels is excited to start her new position and looking to the future.

Daniels explained, “My goal for this year is to communicate within the council, in the city keep communicating with the people of Brewer. I would also ask that the citizens keep in touch with us. I want to continue to hear from residents and the businesses here in our city."

Councilors elected Soubanh Phanthay to serve as deputy mayor.

Newly-elected councilor Jen Morrin and re-elected Councilor Joseph Ferris also took the oath of office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.