Becoming Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight, Increasing Clouds & Chilly Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A northwest breeze on the eastside of high pressure centered to the southwest of New England today usher an unseasonably cold airmass into Maine. The combination of the cold air and a gusty northwest breeze made it feel more like winter rather than fall as high temps held in the 20s to low 30s across our region, with wind chill values running in the upper single numbers north and teens to low 20s south.

As the high moves east towards the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this evening the sky will become mostly clear and the wind will diminish. The combination of the mainly clear sky and light wind will bring Maine a very cold night as low temps range from the single numbers north to the low to mid-teens south. An approaching warm front will bring our region a partly to mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday, with northern parts of the state likely seeing a period of snow showers as the front slips through Maine. A southwest breeze on the backside of the warm front will usher a much milder airmass into Maine as we end the workweek Friday. The high temps tomorrow will range from the upper 20s across northern Maine to the mid to upper 30s from the Bangor Region on south. A southwest breeze on Friday will pull a milder airmass into New England as highs across the Pine Tree State range from the low 40s north to the low 50s south.

A moisture starved cold front will likely slide southeast through Northern New England later Friday night or Saturday morning. A northwest breeze behind the front will begin to draw some chillier air into our region Saturday, with high temps ranging from the upper 30s over far northern Maine to the mid to upper 40s south of Bangor, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday will likely start fair and chilly, with increasing clouds during the day as a storm moving up to the west of New England pulls a warm front in our direction. The frontal system will bring a period of showers and milder temps to Maine Sunday night and Monday, with fair and cooler conditions expected on Tuesday. It may be just cold enough across northern Maine Sunday night that the precipitation starts as snow or a wintry mix, but by Monday morning even northern parts of our region should be warm enough for the precipitation to fall as plain rain.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps in the single numbers to mid-teens.

Thursday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, possible snow showers developing north, with a southwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the upper 20s north and mid to upper 30s south.

Friday: More clouds than sun, possible scattered rain showers north, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 30s to upper 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, with high temps in the 40s and low 50s.

