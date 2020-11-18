Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is warning folks about giving money to scam artists.

Authorities say over the last few days, victims in the area have lost $30,000, so far.

In these cases, scammers are showing up at the victim’s home to collect payment.

This, after they instruct the victims on what to do over the phone.

Just last week we aired a story about a scam like that and met a family who had thousands of dollars taken.

As part of an investigation in Bangor, police are trying to locate a newer model black colored Cadillac.

They believe this vehicle may have New York registration plates.

Anyone with information on this vehicle, or the person responsible for the scam, should call police at 947-7384 ext. 5744 or email: Jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov. Callers can also leave anonymous tips by calling 207-947-7384 and selecting ext-3.

“If you live in Bangor and have been victimized by a scammer, please notify us. Please don’t agree to meet a courier, or provide personal and/or banking information over the phone. Remember, real authorities will not call asking for money, nor will they send a courier to collect it. When in doubt, please call your local law enforcement agency for help.”

