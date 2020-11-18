As cases rise in Maine, so too does testing demand

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The increase of coronavirus cases in Maine has gone hand in hand with an increase in testing demand.

Mainers have reported that appointments at swab and send or private testing locations have been difficult to get.

In some cases out multiple days or even weeks.

The Maine CDC says it can currently test 644 people per 100,000, a number that has steadily risen over the course of the pandemic.

When asked about returns from the CDC’s lab testing results, Dr. Nirav Shah says delays come from the time to transport the test to their lab, also for the testing agency to actually return the result to the person.

He says he remains happy with the work in the lab itself.

“What we have focused on is making sure that our operations within the laboratory are is are as efficient and responsive as possible and in that regard our turnaround time stands at approximately one day,” said Shah.

Also, announced during Wednesday’s briefing, starting on Monday DHHS will open a swab and send testing site at UMaine Machias.

It will be open until at least late January when college students are set to return to campus following the winter break.

