Alfond Youth and Community Center prepares for annual Thanksgiving dinner

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is preparing for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, because of COVID-19, the dinner will be a drive thru event in their parking lot .

They plan to hand out around 750 meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey says they wanted to make sure they were meeting the needs of the community this year.

“With COVID and the uncertain times that we’re in just some sort of normalcy for our community, and there’s more need this year more than ever before we’re getting into the holiday season and being the community center we felt that it was necessary,” said Forkey.

The dinners can be picked up this Saturday from 1PM to 3PM.

The community center is also giving every family registered in their childcare program a Thanksgiving dinner kit.

