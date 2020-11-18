Advertisement

Alfond Youth and Community Center prepares for annual Thanksgiving dinner

This year, because of COVID-19, the dinner will be a drive thru event in their parking lot .
Alfond Youth and Community Center
Alfond Youth and Community Center
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is preparing for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

They plan to hand out around 750 meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey says they wanted to make sure they were meeting the needs of the community this year.

“With COVID and the uncertain times that we’re in just some sort of normalcy for our community, and there’s more need this year more than ever before we’re getting into the holiday season and being the community center we felt that it was necessary,” said Forkey.

The dinners can be picked up this Saturday from 1PM to 3PM.

The community center is also giving every family registered in their childcare program a Thanksgiving dinner kit.

