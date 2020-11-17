Advertisement

Wreath sale in Bangor to support Shriners Hospitals for Children

Feztival of trees may be off, but wreaths are still available
wreaths
(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Anah Shriners want you to start celebrating the holidays early with a wreath to decorate your door.

Normally, the Shriners sell wreaths at the Feztival of Trees event, but that has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Feztival is usually a major fundraiser for the Shriners, so they’re hoping for lots of support in the sale of wreaths.

The wreaths are 25-dollars each, and all the proceeds will go to support Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston and Springfield.

Dave Gulya, Anah Shriners Public Relations Chairman, asks that people support their mission to help children.

“Folks are invited to just come by, drive through. Everything will be as contactless as possible due to COVID restrictions. Everybody will be masked up, have gloves, and that kind of thing. I also hear Santa is going to be there. He’ll be able to wave if there’s any children in the vehicles as they go by.”

The sale will take place 10-2 this Saturday at the Anah Shrine at 1404 Broadway in Bangor.

If there are any leftover wreaths, they will hold another sale the following Saturday.

