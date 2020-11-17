Advertisement

West Forks’ boxer Berry wins UBO Welterweight title with KO, Rolfe falls in New England title defense

It’s his 6th straight victory improving to 19-5 and 2.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After the weekend there is one boxing champion in our area. West Forks boxer Brandon “The Cannon” Berry is the new UBO All-America welterweight champion. Berry defeating Zack Kuhn Saturday, in New Hampshire, by knockout at 2 minutes 50 seconds of the 2nd round to earn the title belt. It’s his 6th straight victory improving to 19-5 and 2. He told us on Thursday it will open doors for a bigger stage if he were to win. So the future could be bright for “The Cannon”.

Unfortunately Justin Rolfe, who fights out of O’Leary’s gym in Waterville, lost his New England heavyweight title Saturday by unanimous decision.

