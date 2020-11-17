WABI getting ready for annual Turkey Telethon Thursday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We here at TV5 are getting ready for our annual Turkey Telethon this Thursday night.

Our partner, Penquis, say more than 5,000 families need help with a holiday meal this Thanksgiving.

Just $10 will help one family with that meal.

If you can’t tune in Thursday night, there are a couple of ways you can donate.

You can text “Turkey” to 44321, or you can go to penquis.org and click on “Donate a Thanksgiving Meal.”

If you’d like to wait until Thursday night, you can give us a call during our newscasts from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Folks here at TV5 and at Penquis will be happy to take your call.

