Variably Cloudy This Afternoon, Few Snow Showers Possible

By Todd Simcox
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will cross the area this afternoon and evening, keeping us under variably cloudy skies and giving us the chance for a few snow showers through the remainder of the day. It will be chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows dropping to the upper teens to mid-20s.

Northwest flow will usher even colder air into the region for our Wednesday. Expect a brighter day with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures only in the mid-20 to low 30s. The wind should be a bit gusty on Wednesday too with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible throughout the day which will drive wind chills down into the teens at times. A warm front approaching the state on Thursday will give us a mostly cloudy day with a chance for a few snow showers especially north of Bangor. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s for most locales. The warm front will move through the state Thursday night and early Friday. Milder, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Friday will still feature a fair amount of cloudiness but temperatures will get back to the 40s to near 50° for highs to end out the work week.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs between 33°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows between 16°-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 23°-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds and warmer. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

