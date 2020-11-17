Advertisement

UMaine Cooperative Extension offers help in filling your table this holiday

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Cooperative Extension is helping you set the table with all the fixings this Thanksgiving.

And they’re teaching healthy recipes that use local Maine produce.

In a webinar, food and nutrition staff offered a demonstration on just how to use these local foods in your Thanksgiving dinner.

From Brussel sprouts to the turkey, Aroostook mashed potatoes and of course desert...

They covered cost-effective ways to place a delicious meal on your table this holiday.

“Thanksgiving leftovers should all be used or frozen within four days with the exception of gravy which should be used in two days,” says Kathy Savoie of the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

To learn more visit extension.umaine.edu.

