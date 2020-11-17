Turning Colder Tonight, Brighter, Breezy & Cold Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The moisture starved, but rather strong cold front that slipped across Maine earlier today continue to move east over the western Atlantic. The combination of the cold front to our east and a dome of high pressure stretching from west of James Bay on south into the Upper Midwest will continue to bring Maine an active northwest breeze tonight and tomorrow. The northwest wind is pulling the coldest airmass so far this fall season from central Canada right down into the Northeast. The high will bring the Pine Tree State fair, but unseasonably cold conditions tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night as it slides southeast towards the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The low temps tonight will range from the teens north to lower 20s south across our region, with the highs tomorrow ranging from the mid-20s north to lower 30s south, with an active northwest breeze making it feel even colder.

The combination of a clear sky and light wind will bring Maine very cold conditions tomorrow night as low temps range from the single numbers north to the teens south. An approaching warm front will bring our region a partly to mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday, with northern parts of the state likely seeing a period of snow showers as the front slips through Maine. A southwest breeze on the backside of the warm front will usher a much milder airmass into Maine as we end the workweek Friday.

A moisture starved cold front will likely slide southeast through Northern New England later Friday night or Saturday morning. A northwest breeze behind the front will begin to draw some chillier air into our region Saturday, with high temps ranging from the mid-30s over far northern Maine to the mid-40s south of Bangor, which is just about normal for this time of year. Sunday will likely start fair and chilly, with increasing clouds during the day as a storm moving up to the west of New England pulls a warm front in our direction. The frontal system will bring a period of showers and milder temps to Maine Sunday night and Monday, with fair and cooler conditions expected on Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, mountain snow showers possible, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, snow showers developing north, with a southwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, possible scattered rain showers north and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

