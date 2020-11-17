Advertisement

TSA introduces new baggage screening equipment at Bangor International Airport

They say it’s faster and more efficient because it has the potential to decrease the need for manual searches.
New TSA Scanner
New TSA Scanner(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The TSA is introducing new baggage screening equipment at Bangor International Airport.

They say it’s faster and more efficient because it has the potential to decrease the need for manual searches.

The scanner uses updated technology to enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage.

The new system will screen luggage automatically and alert TSA officials if something requires closer inspection.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Mandate
Bangor businesses react to city enforcing state mask mandate
Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford
Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week

Latest News

“Do Not Drink” order in Skowhegan has been lifted
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Adopt A Family
Knox County Homeless Coalition launches 2020 Adopt-A-Family program
Cans 4 Cancer
Eastport woman collects bottles and cans to help cancer patients