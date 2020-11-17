TSA introduces new baggage screening equipment at Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The TSA is introducing new baggage screening equipment at Bangor International Airport.

They say it’s faster and more efficient because it has the potential to decrease the need for manual searches.

The scanner uses updated technology to enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage.

The new system will screen luggage automatically and alert TSA officials if something requires closer inspection.

